1 critically injured after fight on light rail platform leads to stabbing

PHOENIX - Police said a fight led to a stabbing on the light rail platform near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and police are investigating.

Valley Metro said the station where the stabbing happened is closed. Bus Route 19 is an option from Northern Avenue to Dunlap Avenue. Additional buses are being requested.

