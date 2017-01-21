Thousands show solidarity with the Women's March in Phoenix

PHOENIX- Thousands rallied and marched at the Arizona State Capitol on Saturday. It coincided with the Women’s March on Washington at the nation’s capital.

“I think it’s important for women’s rights and we’re standing strong with a huge crowd,” said one protester.

“I think we’re leaving a mess for our daughters. That we’ve gone backwards on women’s rights. On health care and many other things. So I needed my voice to be heard,” said Mary Buys.

One day after President Trump’s inauguration, many felt there needed to be message sent to the new administration.

“Make sure Trump and our representatives listen to us. Know that we’re not just going to sit here and let things go that are not right,” said Sandy Bennett.

The message was strong and the march was peaceful.

“I feel a lot of love out here. Everyone is nice and kind. Everyone is supporting one another. I think it’s great,” said Jaclyn Smith.

