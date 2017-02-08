Teen found dead behind church school
The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found behind a northwest side Catholic church and school Wednesday morning. The school grounds keeper saw the teen near some bleachers and thought he was asleep. After cleaning up grafitti the teen apparently lef
KHOU 6:01 PM. MST February 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ice protesters rally in downtown Phoenix in response to Trump's executive orders
-
Security versus privacy
-
7-year-old boy critical injured due to hit and run in Mesa
-
New bill would require passengers to have I.D.
-
Valley metro bus slams into marine veteran
-
President Trump meets with CEO Brian Krzanich
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend
-
Best Arizona spots for wildflowers
-
Why the new Coyotes deal fell apart
More Stories
-
Protesters block van from deporting Mesa motherFeb. 8, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
Unlicensed driver arrested for hit-and-run that…Feb. 8, 2017, 8:41 a.m.
-
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney generalFeb. 8, 2017, 5:30 p.m.