Suspect charged in attack of 2 police officers and nurses booked into jail

Arturo Reyes Garcia mugshot (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX – The suspect in an attack involving two nurses and two Phoenix police officers is behind bars.

Arturo Reyes Garcia, 37, is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and two charges of aggravated assault on medical staff.

On Saturday night, police responded to a call at a medical facility near 38th Street and Bell Road, where they found two nurses with minor cuts.

The victims told the officers that a man forced his way into the facility and threatened the staff with a screwdriver.

As the nurses tried to calm him down, Reyes Garcia cut them on their arms and wrists and then left the facility.

Witnesses told officers the suspect was in a wheelchair.

Reyes Garcia was found in the area.

Police said he refused to cooperate, and threatened them with a screwdriver.

Officers used a taser on the suspect, but it didn’t help, said police.

As a female officer tried to handcuffed him, Reyes Garcia injured her with the screwdriver.

The officer, as well as two nurses, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other officer had minor injuries from the altercation, but not from the weapon.

(© 2017 KPNX)