Close Protest at UW ends with violence Demonstrators protested a speech from Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington Friday, and one man was shot near the demonstrations. KING 9:38 AM. MST January 21, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS My Videolicious Video Aggressive coyotes in Valley neighborhood Arizona's Most Wanted: Ruben Perez Rivera Arizonans protest at the state capitol Mark Curtis talks to Joe Arpaio in D.C. KPNX Breaking News 1 Snow and rain for Arizona Police stopped suspect twice after shooting More Stories Yet another storm coming soon Feb 19, 2016, 6:07 a.m. Storm hits Arizona with Flagstaff snow, Phoenix rain Jan 20, 2017, 9:40 a.m. Arizona's Most Wanted: Ruben Perez Rivera Jan 20, 2017, 6:14 p.m.