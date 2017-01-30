Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON -- President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital early Monday after being treated for pneumonia, his family spokesman confirms.

"Happy to report that @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp today. He deeply appreciates everyone's prayers and good wishes," Jim McGrath tweeted just after noon.

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," stated a short press release from the family.

The 92-year-old former president underwent a last round of antibiotics late last week and was moved out of the intensive care unit. He spent more than two weeks in the hospital and missed President Trump's inauguration.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was also discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital last week where she was treated for bronchitis.

