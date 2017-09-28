Meet Steven: Looking for a home where a kid can be a kid

Steven. (Photo: AASK)

Steven is a likeable 8-year-old who seems to like everything.

Favorite color?

“My favorite color is blue, black and red,” he says, unable to settle on just one.

Favorite movie?

“I have lots of favorite movies – Transformers, Power Rangers, The Bench Warmers and also The Three Dogateers,” Steven says.

Favorite food?

“I like lots of stuff,” Steven says. But, when pressed a bit, he rattles off nachos, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and French fries as top choices.

He does, however, have a clear favorite when it comes to playing sports.

“I really like being in soccer,” Steven says. “It’s my favorite sport. My favorite thing in soccer is playing goalie.”

Steven got some tips on playing goalie during a one-on-one session with soccer coach Vince Pinto of Sportball, a youth sports program.

Steven is in third grade and excels academically, says Brianna Rossi, a Wendy’s Wonderful Kids adoption recruiter with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK).

“Steven is a great storyteller who will make everyone laugh.” Rossi says.

“An ideal home for Steven would be a two-parent household where he is the only child,” Rossi adds. “He also needs a home that will allow him to just be a kid, because he has missed out on some of that.”

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment between 5-6 a.m. on 12 Today. You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV