Meet JJ: Teen hopes for family with sense of humor

JJ (Photo: AASK)

Wise beyond his years,13-year-old Joshua believes in the adage “all things in moderation.”

Playing video games is fun, but you have to mix in time playing in the sunshine. You don’t want to do too much of one thing, he says.

“I’m a moderate kind of guy,” he says.

During a one-on-one skateboarding lesson with Adrian Ortega of Cowtown Skateboards, Joshua says he “improved moderately, adding “the only way I can learn something is with the power of repetition.”

While Joshua is his given name, the energetic teen goes by a hipper handle.

“My friends usually call me JJ,” he says. “I prefer being called JJ.”

JJ it is, then.

JJ is in the eighth grade and says he enjoys school, where he is in a program that provides a lower student-teacher ratio.

“Right now, I’m on the honor roll, he says. “I like math because it’s mostly really easy.”

JJ’s career goal has a science twist – he wants to be a nurse practitioner.

JJ dreams of traveling the world, says Jen Workman, a youth advocate at Arizona’s Children Association.

“He would especially like to spend time in Tokyo, where he would like to learn more about karate and move up from his yellow belt level,” Workman says. “While he’s there, he wants to eat his favorite foods – orange chicken and rice.”

JJ says he hopes for a forever family with parents who have a good sense of humor and older siblings who enjoy each other’s company.

“Josh hopes for a family that enjoys simply having fun, joking around and playing together,” says Workman.

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment between 5-6 a.m. on 12 Today.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900 or visit www.aask-az.org.

