Meet Jeramy: Dreaming of the magic of a forever family

Meet Jeramy, a curious seventh-grader who loves magic. (Photo: Aid to Adoption of Special Kids)

Jeramy is a curious seventh-grader with a few tricks up his sleeve.

Tricks to make quarters disappear. Tricks to make red rubber balls vanish and reappear.

“Magic is my thing,” says the 14-year-old.

Jeramy, who has been practicing magic since he was 9-years-old, was all smiles during a one-on-one session with Matt Lemm, owner of Funny Magic for Kids. Lemm taught Jeramy new tricks and he was a focused student.

Jeramy does more than make coins disappear. He likes to build new worlds with Legos.

“I have a bunch of Legos,” he says. “I’ve got about three Lego sets.”

And, like most teen boys, Jeramy likes to play video games. But he is no coach potato.

“I like to play soccer outside,” Jeramy says, adding that his favorite position is goalkeeper.

Jeramy says math is his favorite subject in school and that he hopes to be a firefighter when he grows up.

Jeramy is shy when he first meets people, says Jessica Lake, a youth advocate with Arizona’s Children Association.

“He likes to hide his smiles,” she says, “but when he smiles, it will warm your heart.”

Lake says Jeramy would thrive in a forever family with a mom and dad and older siblings “who can show him the ropes.”

Jeramy says, only half kidding, it would be nice if mom and dad were magicians.

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment each week between 5-6 a.m. on Channel 12 (KPNX). You can also view previously aired stories at www.aask-az.org.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

