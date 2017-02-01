Meet Jaydien: A boy with energy and enthusiasm

Jaydien. (Photo: AASK)

Get 8-year-old Jaydien talking about eating and you’re sure to smile.

His enthusiasm starts bubbling up when he starts talking about a pizza joint featuring arcade games and a big mouse as the mascot. And his joy bubbles over when he gets to his favorite fruit.

“Also, apples,” he says, wrapping up a list of favorite foods. “They are the most goodest stuff.”

Jaydien is a blur of energy who loves baseball, thriving under the instruction of baseball coach Carlos Baldenegro during a recent one-on-one session.

“This was my first time playing baseball and I did good,” Jaydien says. “My favorite part was hitting the ball.”

Jaydien loves building new worlds with Lego bricks and says he dreams of visiting LEGOLAND.

“I do like origami too,” he adds. “You take a piece of paper and you fold it and fold it and fold it.”

“Jaydien loves using his imagination,” says Jen Workman, a youth advocate at Arizona’s Children Association.

He also likes video games, swimming and jumping on a trampoline, says Workman.

“Jaydien has a huge personality and he is a bright kid,” says Workman.

He is adjusting to moving to a new school.

“Jaydien is extremely intelligent, yet he is still catching up (academically) due to the neglect and abuse he has endured,” Workman says. “He needs a parent, or parents, who will offer a lot of positive reinforcement and encouragement because he, at times gets, frustrated when he encounters challenges.”

Jaydien would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child, Workman says.

“Jaydien is making huge strides and is quickly coming out of his shell at his current group home,” Workman says. “But with the love of a family, his growth and progress would skyrocket.”

