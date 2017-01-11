Meet Janorion: A third-grader who wants to give the world music

Janorion (Photo: AASK)

Ten-year-old Janorion wants to bring some uptown funk to the Valley as the next Bruno Mars.

Janorion would like to turn his love of music and dance into a career.

“I’d like to be like Bruno Mars because he has my favorite songs,” Janorion says, referring to the artist whose song “Uptown Funk” spent 14 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard charts in 2015.

Janorion also likes pop star Justin Bieber “because he has style and he is talented.”

After taking a hip-hop dance class, Janorian says if being a pop star doesn’t work out, he’d like to be a choreographer.

The third-grader likes to move – skateboarding or playing sports.

“I like basketball, football and soccer,” he says, adding that football is his favorite.

Janorian recently got interested in boxing, says Ashleigh Pierce, a Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiter at AASK.

But Janorion knows when to sit still and get serious.

“I like school because it is fun and I get to read and do math,” he says.

And he does well in school, bringing home report cards filled with A's and B's.

Janorion says he loves to read the books of the Harry Potter series. His favorites, though, are the continuing adventures of Jack and Annie as told in the “The Magic Tree House,” a series of children's books written by Mary Pope Osborne.

Janorion hopes to find a forever family with a mother, father and siblings. Older siblings would be best, he says, “because they’re stronger and they don’t cry as much.”

Pierce says Janorion’s helpful nature would make him a good fit in a family with younger siblings, too.

“Janorian is a very sweet boy,” she says. “He is very helpful.”

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment between 5-6 a.m. on 12 Today.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

