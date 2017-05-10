Meet Giovanny: A happy 11-year-old good at solving puzzles

Giovanny. (Photo: AASK)

Giovanny is a mellow sixth-grader who likes to exercise both body and brain at school.

“My favorite class in lunch,” he says, smiling to see if you get the joke before adding his favorite class is really physical education.

“I like to exercise and play games with my friends,” says 11-year-old Giovanny.

And while he may like PE better than math and social studies, he is doing pretty well in such classes. Right now, he says, he has eight As and one B.

After school, Giovanny still likes to give his brain a workout.

“I like brain teasers, puzzles,” he says, explaining the various word jumbles and other puzzles he enjoys.

He also likes to test himself with a Rubik’s Cube.

But it’s not all puzzles and brain teasers for the active pre-teen. He likes going fast on his bicycle and playing soccer with friends in the neighborhood.

Giovanny was all smiles and focused during a one-on-one soccer training session at Encanto Park with Austin Daniels, technical director of the Arizona Youth Soccer Association. His skills improved noticeably as he dribbled and passed under Daniels’ coaching.

Giovanny is just a regular kid, says James Patton, a youth advocate with Christian Family Care.

“He is very kind,” Patton says. “He is always thinking about other people.”

Giovanny likes fixing things and has talked about becoming an automobile mechanic or appliance repairman, Patton says.

Giovanny says he likes repairing things because he likes to help people and likes learning how to use tools.

He says he wants to join the military and maybe work on helicopters or drones.

Patton says Giovanny would fit into any family, but would prefer a forever family with two parents and siblings.

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment between 5-6 a.m. on 12 Today.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

