Meet Damone and Devone: Brothers ready to team up with forever family

The forever family that brings Damone and Devone into their home will have a ready-made backcourt or backfield.

Both brothers are active and athletic. Both love basketball and football, although not necessarily in that order.

Eleven-year-old Damone likes the dribbling and shooting of basketball best, especially the shooting. He dreams of being a professional basketball player and excels in a recreational youth league, says Michael Liggins, group home manager.

Nine-year-old Devone likes football best.

“I would like to be a receiver,” Devone says, adding that his favorite professional player is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Whatever the sport, Damone and Devone are a team.

“What I like about my brother is that he is funny and active,” says the older Damone. “We just like playing together.”

The two boys have grown closer since coming into foster care, says Liggins.

“Both boys have great personalities and they really get along with each other,” Liggins says.

The brothers are in agreement that they would like their forever family to include a mom, a dad and siblings.

Damone says he would like parents who come to his basketball games.

“The boys just want a loving family that will take care of them and bring them in,” says Liggins. “The boys will love you as you are.”

