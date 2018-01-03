Meet Carlos: A boy who loves neatness

Carlos. (Photo: AASK)

It’s a bright sunny and the park playground provides plenty of options.

It doesn’t take much more than that to make Carlos happy.

“Carlos is an eight year old who loves to be outside,” says Brianna Rossi, a Wendy’s Wonderful Kids adoption recruiter with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK). “He loves to play at the park and he actually loves landscaping.”

Carlos loves to spend time pulling weeds in the lawn and otherwise helping in the backyard of his foster home, Rossi says.

The boy’s hobby fits with his sense of order.

“Carlos is a very neat and tidy child,” Rossi says. He removes his shoes when entering the house and keeps his room immaculate, Rossi adds.

Carlos is non-verbal, Rossi says, “but he is learning a lot of news ways to communicate. Right now, he is learning sign language.”

He also uses flash cards and a computer tablet to communicate.

Because of his special needs, Carlos would best fit in with a family in which the parents are experienced with children with developmental disabilities.

“Carlos needs a family that is strong and determined and will help him reach his full potential,” Rossi says.

