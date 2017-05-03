Meet Blake: A fourth-grade boy crazy about cars

Blake. (Photo: AASK)

The bright red Mustang looks – and sounds – is just a muscle car to most folks. But, for 11-year-old Blake sitting in the driver’s seat, it is heaven on Earth.

Blake likes cars. No, Blake loves cars.

“Cars are his thing,” says Heather Riffle, a youth advocate with Christian Family Care.

The good-humored fourth-grader is grinning ear-to-ear as he enjoys a private tour of the Martin Auto Museum in north Phoenix, a collection of more than 60 automobiles. While the vehicles on display include a 1922 Chevy Sport Roadster and a 1930 J-249 Duesenburg Boattail, it’s the 21st Century muscle cars that draw Blake.

“When I grow up, I want to work here,” Blake says, only half joking.

As you might expect, Blake wants a career that has something do with cars when he is an adult.

Blake says he is looking forward to going to college and does well in school now.

“I’m good at math – expect division is kind of hard,” he says.

Blake says he hopes a forever family will help him with his school work “and help me get better at reading.”

When out of the classroom, Blake says he likes to stay active and outside.

“I don’t like watching sports on TV,” he says. “I like playing sports.”

A forever family that will help Blake stay busy in sports leagues would be a great match, says Riffle. “Blake loves to be outside,” she says.

Blake would do well in a single parent or a two parent household in which he is the youngest child, says Riffle.

“It would be best if he was with someone willing to help him get caught up in his school work,” Riffle says.

Watch the stories of children in foster care waiting on forever families each week on the Wednesday’s Child segment each week between 5-6 a.m. on Channel 12 (KPNX). For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV