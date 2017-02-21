Research: Light from screens causes premature aging

A new study shows blue light from cellphones could cause premature aging. (Photo: thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. - We know UV light is bad for our skin but there's another dangerous light that's causing premature aging. It's coming from your phone, tablet and computer screen.

The blue light emitted from your devices is called ""high energy visible light" or HEV.

“There is certainly a potential that these can cause some of the signs of aging such as wrinkling, changes in the texture of skin, brown spots -- all things that people associate with the aging process,” says dermatologist Dr. Seth Forman.

Researchers think over time, HEV light penetrates deep into the skin, weakening it, and causing us to see normal signs of aging sooner.

Forman says traditional sunscreen won’t help; it only blocks UVA and UBV rays.

Here’s what you can do:

•Adjust the ‘blue-light’ setting on your computer monitors

•Buy a ‘blue-light’ filter for your phone and tablet, they cost as little as $10.

•Buy sunscreens with antioxidants – some can provide a barrier to HEV light.

