How to get more from your workout

Bobby Hodge, a trainer at Advanta Fit in Scottsdale, Ariz., shows Brent Orsuga how to do a compound exercise. (Photo: Matt Mauro/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The race is on to step up your workout and get in the best shape of your life. But how exactly do you do that and get the most from your workout?

If you're like Brent Orsuga, you go to Advantage Fit in Scottsdale.

"I'm going to turn 40 in February," Orsuga told 12 News, "so my goal was to get in the best shape as possible."

He does that in group fitness classes. But you don't need a trainer to get the most from your workouts, according to one of Advantage Fit's trainers, Bobby Hodge.

"How to get the best out of your workout, is to be using more whole-body-style activities," said Hodge. "So, getting compounding activities that are going to train more than one joint at a time."

Hodge is helping Orsuga do that. They're super-setting a dumbbell row with a lunge and shoulder press.

"So you're not just getting bored at the gym doing one thing at a time," Hodge said.

It may look and sound difficult, but it's not -- especially if you lower the weight and focus on form.

"Guys get a lot of misconceptions that you just have to lift the heaviest and that makes you the best," Hodge said. "So, this 'grip it, rip it' mentality is not the best mentality. The best people in the gym are sometimes lifting the lightest weights, but under the most control."

Another way to get the most from your workout is crank out the cardio. You can do this with high-intensity jumps, wind-sprints and sprints on an exercise bike.

Of course this is hard, but it's easier if you have a workout buddy.

"Workout partners are awesome through workouts, because it helps you to motivate yourself to push past where you'd be by yourself," Hodge said.

Now you can race to get the most out of your workout and cross the finish line in the best shape of your life.

Find out more information about Advantage Fit here.

(© 2017 KPNX)