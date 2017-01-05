Guidelines: Feed babies peanuts before 6 months to avoid allergy

A tiny bit of special baby food could put an end to teh majority of peanut allergies. (Photo: NBC)

A tiny bit of special baby food could put an end to a majority of peanut allergies.

New guidelines from the national Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases say most babies should have foods with peanut in them by 6 months of age.

"There's a window where the immune system isn't going to recognize peanut as dangerous," explains Dr. Matthew Greenhawt.

That window is 4-6 months for babies at high risk of developing a peanut allergy. "High risk" means they were either born with severe eczema or have an egg allergy.

Those children should be seen by an allergy specialist and only given the peanut when a physician is supervising.

Studies have shown babies given peanut early on are 80 percent less likely to develop a peanut allergy.

