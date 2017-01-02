Get fit without a gym membership

There are several new ways to exercise without going to the gym or gym membership. (Photo: NBC)

Winter weather and gym-timidation might make it hard to get a jump start on those fitness goals for 2017.

Fortunately, there are several new ways to exercise without going to the gym.

Fitness DVDs have given way to online streaming workouts. Many services offer subscriptions to a video library through an app or website.

"The great thing about it is that the workout starts when you're ready to workout," said Carl Daikeler of Beachbody.com.

Boutique fitness is also a big trend, with pricey clubs offering specific workout styles and personalized feedback.

Connected equipment like the Peloton bike offers that boutique experience, without having to leave the house. Still, it'll give your wallet a workout, costing $2,000 plus $39 a month for a class subscription.

If you're in the market for a personal trainer, technology can cut costs there as well. Online trainers can help you workout, at a lower cost.

There are also more ways to track your progress as well, with technology getting more accurate and affordable.

From fitness trackers to heart rate monitors, there's even a smart sports bra.

