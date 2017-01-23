Finding relief from winter allergies

How to combat winter allergies. (Photo: Getty Images)

FARGO, ND - Many people believe that as the spring and fall seasons wrap up, so do their allergies, but that's not always the case once winter rolls around.

"Winter time allergies as opposed to seasonal allergies usually have to do with indoor allergens," said allergist Dr. Chris Cleveland.

While indoor allergies can affect you year-round, Dr. Cleveland, said it's mainly confined to the winter months.

"Really when we switch over our heating and ventilation systems in our homes, that's when we really start having more troubles with the pet allergens and the dust mite allergens because we're indoors all the time," Dr. Cleveland explained.

To get rid of indoor allergens as much as possible, Dr. Cleveland recommends switching from carpet to hardwood floors and to wash your sheets up to twice a week in hot water.

