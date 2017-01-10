Expert: Smartphones ruining relationships, 'phubbing' to blame

Photo: Antonio_Diaz/iStock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - "Technology has really changed the nature of relationships,” said Stuart Fensterheim, a therapist with the Couples Expert in Scottsdale.

During his 30 years as a marriage counselor, Fensterheim has seen firsthand the toll technology takes on his patients.

“It can be the best thing for a relationship and it can be the worst thing for a relationship,” he said.

Monday, Apple marked the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's release.

While not the very first smartphone, the iPhone’s design and abilities revolutionized our relationship with smartphones.

A decade later, experts believe the device is also killing our real-life love affairs.

“I think it's exciting that we have this technology but I do agree that it does make people crazy,” Fensterheim told 12 News.

He says in the old days, there was simply less to argue about. In the past, couples might argue if one was distracted by a newspaper, he said, but "now we have an entire computer with Google and games.”

Recent studies on the effect smartphones have on relationships had similar findings, in that the devices were a significant source of conflict for couples.

It's a phenomenon known as phone-snubbing or 'phubbing,' when someone snubs a loved one in favor of a smartphone.

“I like to call them stupid phones because what they do is interfere with closeness,” said Fensterheim.

From feeling ignored by a partner who's constantly on his or her phone to a list of jealousy issues, Fensterheim says the devices can create a deep divide, even to the point where "you look at [the smartphone] as the enemy to your relationship, to your marriage,” he said.

“Your partner is having an affair with that smartphone and that's where the emotional needs are being met."

Fensterheim believes in order to break this trend, people need to take breaks away from technology and focus on getting back to the basics.

“We need to connect on a human level,” Fensterheim said. “There's so many different elements from smartphones that can really deter from that closeness and trust we have.”

If you’re interested in hearing more couples advice from Fensterheim, he has a daily podcast and more information on the Couples Expert website.

(© 2017 KPNX)