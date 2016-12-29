Do's and don'ts for surviving flu season

An injection. (Photo: Jovanmandic via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services says 11 counties in the state have reported cases of the flu, and that is only expected to worsen in the next few weeks.

Here are five tips from the the department director, Dr. Cara Christ, to keep yourself and loved ones as health as possible this flu season.

1. Is it too late to get the flu shot?

"It's never too late to get your flu shot. It takes about two weeks to build antibodies, so we encourage you to get it early in the season."

2. How long until Arizona will be feeling the flu?

"So we are seeing cases of flu in Arizona. It is in our communities. We expect our cases to pick up as we go through the next couple of months so it's important to do everything now to protect yourself and your family from flu."

3. Can I get the nasal spray instead of the flu shot?

"The nasal spray flu vaccine is not an option this year. They did a study and found it was not effective."

4. Is the shot a good match for this year's strain?

"What we're seeing right now is the flu shot will be a good match for what we're seeing circulating. Flu can change so that's why we're always monitoring."

5. Tips to keep yourself extra healthy this flu season?

"Make sure you wash your hands frequently. Stay home when you're sick. If you have to sneeze, sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue and make sure that gets put in the trash."

For more information about flu season in Arizona as well as locations to get a flu shot, visit www.stopthespreadaz.org.

Copyright 2016 KPNX