SHARE: Help us 'Clear the Shelters' and find forever homes for Arizona animals

12 News is teaming up with Home ‘Fur’ Good, an animal shelter here in the Valley for "Clear the Shelters" this year.

This year, Home ‘Fur’ Good is offering the $20 off dog and puppy adoptions along with $10 off cat and kitten adoptions on August 19 for Clear the Shelters, an NBC initiative to find homes for pets in shelters an rescues.

12 News will be live on TV in the morning on Saturday, August 19 at Home ‘Fur’ Good. Adoption doors will open at 9 a.m. for families looking to adopt a new best friend or new best friends!

Our partners at Petco will have ambassadors present to distribute Welcome to the Family kits to new pet parents and to provide expert advice to pet parents bringing new pets home.

To find more shelters that are holding reduced or waved adoption fees and opening their doors for Clear the Shelters, please view the map.

