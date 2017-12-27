12 Who Care: Phoenix Community Toolbank

Phoenix Community Toolbank

The following if from Phoenix Community Toolbank:

The Phoenix Community ToolBank is a nonprofit tool lending program that provides organizations access to an inventory of tools for use in volunteer and community benefit projects. We provide tools to enhance the charitable sector’s capacity to serve, facilitating volunteerism in Phoenix. The heart of the ToolBank is the tool lending program. Not-for-profit organizations have year-round access to the ToolBank’s inventory of tools and equipment for a nominal fee. ToolBank tools are only available to not-for-profit organizations, such as: •Nonprofit/Charitable/Tax exempt organizations

•Schools and PTAs/PTOs

•Neighborhood associations

•Faith-based groups

•Civic organizations

•Government agencies

ToolBank tools are inexpensive, convenient, and fully functional, maximizing agencies’ financial and human resources and empowering them to improve community engagement and to achieve greater impact for those they serve

© 2017 KPNX-TV