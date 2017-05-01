12 Who Care: Homeless ID Project

Getting an ID could be the first step in escaping life on the streets and that's where the Homeless ID Project steps in.

The group was founded in 1988 and has gone from serving a few to impacting the lives of thousands yearly. It is the only organization in the country to exclusively provide daily identification services. Without an ID, many have no hope of getting a job, medical help, housing or food.

Currently, the Homeless ID Project issues 700 forms of identification each month to homeless men, women and children. Those ID's include birth certificates, drivers licenses, social security cards and more. Once issued, the Homeless ID Project will also store documents to prevent loss, theft or destruction.

The organization also provides referrals to rehabilitation programs, food and housing sources, medical assistance and other services. The goal of the Homeless ID Project is to help men, women and children escape life on the street and rebuild their lives.

If you would like to learn more about the Homeless ID Project, please visit azhomeless.org

