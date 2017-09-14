12 Who Care: Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona

The following article is from Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona.

Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona (GLAAZ) is an all girls charter high school in here in the Valley. This school is unique because it empowers young women to know that they are capable of being intelligent. This, by itself will lead these diverse and unique young women to be very successful leaders in the community.

Many of the young women of GLAAZ are receiving credit through the local community colleges. The young women of GLAAZ inspire many by the attributes they have gained and developed during their time at school. Several of the young women worked on a project and received recognition through the Lemelson-MIT Program for inventing a device to save lives.

This school is a support to young women that anything is possible.

