12 Who Care: Duet - Partners in Health and Aging

No one in our community should have to face life’s aging challenges alone. With Duet, no one has to. Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a local nonprofit, interfaith organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through a broad range of community-based services for homebound elders and adults with disabilities, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s vision is a community where every person ages in place with dignity, compassion and hope.

Founded in 1981, Duet is a leader in identifying and responding to pressing community need. Duet began with Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson’s vision that more needed to be done to help older adults struggling to live independent and meaningful lives, even as their needs increased. She believed that much more could be accomplished by leveraging local volunteers and joining forces with the community that shared a desire to help this population.

Duet was the first in the Valley to offer free-of-charge volunteer services for homebound adults, followed by comprehensive services for family caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren. In addition, Duet introduced the concept of congregational health programs led by faith community nurses. Thirty-six years later, Dr. Carlson’s vision continues to be realized as we bring together compassionate people, businesses, faith based congregations and community organizations to improve the quality of life for our “neighbors” (Duet’s term for client) in the Greater Phoenix area.

If you would like to help Duet's mission please reach out to them at duetaz.org.

