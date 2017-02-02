12 Who Care: Camp Kesem

Camp Kesem (Photo: Camp Kesem)

Fun filled programs. Fostering a lasting community. That's what Camp Kesem is all about. The camp is a non profit week long summer camp for children whose parents were diagnosed with cancer. There are over 80 chapters at college campuses nationwide - one of those is at Northern Arizona University. NAU's chapter was founded in 2014 and is run by 25 student volunteers.

The camp gives kids a chance to be kids, as well as give them a safe space with people who understand their circumstances. One 16 year old boy felt comfortable enough to talk about his mom's stage 4 cancer for the first time since her diagnosis. Another girl - 12 years old - shared how she pays the bills at home because her parents can't. Some of these kids are forced to grow up way to quickly and may have trouble adjusting, but Camp Kesem provides a second family and support network, even hosting reunions year round.

It costs $500 to send each kid to camp - which all funds are raised by the student volunteers. This year Camp Kesem has a goal of inviting 43 campers - ages 6 to 18. To learn more click here.

(© 2017 KPNX)