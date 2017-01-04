12 Who Care: Benevilla

Benevilla residents enjoying arts and crafts time. (Photo: Benevilla)

Benevilla was created as a not-for-profit organization in 1981 by citizens of the Sun Cities area out of concern that local services were not readily available to the community’s residents.

Their mission was to promote health and independence by providing supportive services to their neighbors. A group of 30 volunteers helping with errands and home care services, and a handful of employees; today, a network of Life Enrichment Day Programs, various support and educational services, a comprehensive care-management program, home-delivered meals, and social activities – all supported by more than 950 volunteers and 100+ employees – which seeks to help keep people independent and in their own homes for as long as possible.

By cultivating a caring community of neighbors helping neighbors, Benevilla is able to provide extensive support services for older adults, adults with disabilities, children, and the families who care for them. Benevilla programs are supported through donations from individuals, congregations, service clubs, and corporations. These generous individuals and organizations ensure we can meet the needs of our community today and in the future.

Benevilla is now offering services in the Southwest Valley including Tolleson, Avondale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park and Buckeye. We are in high need of volunteers to assist us with serving home-bound seniors in these communities. To volunteer your time or services, click here.



