12 Who Care: Arizona Humane Society

Puppy being treated for Parvo at Arizona Humane Society. (Photo: Alex DeForest)

The following information is from the Jackie Terry, who nominated Arizona Humane Society.

For nearly 60 years, the Arizona Humane Society has been committed to improving the lives of animals in our community. They safeguard, rescue, shelter, heal, adopt and advocate for animals in need, while inspiring community action and compassion on their behalf. Recently, PayPal Arizona employees adopted this charity as their partner and we're in the process of raising funds for the organization's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians' program (EAMT). Devoted to saving the lives of sick, injured and abused animals, our EAMT team works 365 days a year, annually responding to more than 11,000 animal rescues and investigations.

Arizona Humane Society's EAMT program is entirely unique to the Valley, serving as the only animal ambulance service for sick and injured pets in the state. Without the Arizona Humane Society, these pets would have nowhere to turn. AHS recognizes the need to invest in equipment that will allow them to save even more lives. And to do so, we're looking to help fund a $34,000 in order to allow the charity to replace an animal rescue ambulance in their aging fleet. As this program continues to serve more injured and abused animals across Maricopa County, this investment will help the EAMT team respond more quickly to emergencies and provide life-saving care and transport of animals to Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital where their lives can be saved.

