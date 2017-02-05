Mother killed by ex was fearful of him

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New bill would require passengers to have I.D.
-
Eat at your own risk: the dirty list
-
Teachers' union called 'crybabies'
-
The loudest hole in golf
-
Fatal motorcycle crash on Cave Creek Road
-
Arizona lake hit highest levels in years
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Military surprise homecoming at Suns game
-
Doomsday Clock ticking down
More Stories
-
Top 11 Super Bowl halftime performances of all timeFeb. 5, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Car passengers would have to carry ID under new billFeb. 4, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
Remains found in Pinal County believed to be those…Feb. 5, 2017, 6:01 p.m.