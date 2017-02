Warehouse fire near 39th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Photo: Dina Yacouv)

Phoenix fire crews responded to a warehouse fire near 39th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday around 11 a.m.

The warehouse had cabinetry and mattresses, the fire department said.

The fire was controlled and didn’t spread to surrounding buildings.

No one was injured.

