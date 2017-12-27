KPNX
More pregnant women are using pot to treat morning sickness, study suggests

Pregnant women smoking to ease nausea may be a growing trend but is it safe or child abuse?

Ryan Cody , KPNX 10:28 PM. MST December 27, 2017

PHOENIX - More and more pregnant women are using marijuana according to a study from The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study says that from 2009 to 2016, marijuana use among pregnant women increased from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent in California.

Pregnant women 18 and younger who used pot increased from 12.5 percent to 21.8 percent during that same timeframe. 

