More pregnant women are using pot to treat morning sickness, study suggests

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - More and more pregnant women are using marijuana according to a study from The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study says that from 2009 to 2016, marijuana use among pregnant women increased from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent in California.

Pregnant women 18 and younger who used pot increased from 12.5 percent to 21.8 percent during that same timeframe.

You can read the full study here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV