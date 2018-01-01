Can Arizona keep California's recreational pot from crossing state lines?

An activist smokes a marijuana joint prior to marching in the annual Hemp Parade (Hanfparade) on August 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Arizona gets a lot of things from California: Hollywood movies, In-N-Out Burger, Skechers shoes.

Now our neighbors to the west will be producing on a massive scale legalized recreational pot. Whether California's new law impacts Arizona's illegal drug market remains to be seen.

The Drug Enforcement Agency's Phoenix office tells 12 News they are taking a "wait and see" approach on whether there is an impact and that the same enforcement measures against illegal drugs remain in place.

But by sheer economics, it's hard to believe much will change when it comes to the habits of drug dealers. For every legal purchase of recreational pot in California, it is expected that customers will pay up to a 45 percent tax. It won't be cheap. Therefore, illegal marijuana dealers in Arizona will probably not get much more competition from California importers.

Tourists may also be tempted to bring marijuana back to Arizona. The same state laws will apply to them as anyone else trying to smuggle drugs from one state to another.

"Anyone entering Arizona will still have to comply with AZ State law, meaning you will be required to provide a Medical Marijuana Registry card from your home state if you are pulled over and found to be in possession of marijuana," said Raul Garcia, a spokesman for DPS. "We have been asked if we will be doing any targeted enforcement and the answer is no."

