Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car while crossing a street

A 67-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing a road on Friday. He died at the hospital, Phoenix police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the man was crossing McDowell Road from north to south close to 15th Street when he was hit by a car, according to Phoenix PD.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was a 57-year-old woman. Speed and impairment are not factors in this collision, police said.

