Shooting reported at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and six others injured after a shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

According to San Antonio Police Department Chief Will McManus, two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers within the mall.

As they were escaping, they ran into two citizens outside who tried to intervene.

One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed by the suspects. The second good Samaritan had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who fired the gun.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital.

The second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran.

According to Chief McManus, six other people were shot and transported to a local hospital. There is no word on their conditions or the victims’ ages.

The two good Samaritans appeared to be in their mid to late 30s, according to Chief McManus.

There are still people inside the stores within the mall. Chief McManus said they are on lockdown and are being escorted out. He said everyone inside the stores are secure and safe.

Chief McManus said along with SAPD, FBI, Comal County and San Antonio Sheriff Deputies are assisting. Once the mall is clear they will go back through, most likely with canines.

The second suspect is still on the run. According to police, he is a Hispanic male wearing a hoodie.

Chief McManus called this incident “absolutely senseless.”

Dillard's employee who escaped didn't see any of the shooters. Heavy police presence still in Dillard's/Macy's area. #kens5eyewitness — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

Helicopter surveying area. Man I interviewed says shooting happened outside of Dillard's. Everyone started running. Multiple shots fired pic.twitter.com/cm0UxI5vx6 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017

Another man whose girlfriend is stuck inside said police told her there were 2 shooters involved. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wdbDk1i5lV — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER: Rolling Oaks Mall employee helped people escape the Dillard's store, heard 6 shots, said the shooting happened 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/nMPlyUASI2 — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017

(© 2017 KENS)