Inside the painful reality of post traumatic stress

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley
-
Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges
-
Couple becomes family of 4 within days of submitting adoption paperwork
-
Viewer captures video of flooding in Apache Junction
-
Fred Goldman reacts to O.J. Simpson?s parole
-
Flooding water create havoc for Valley drivers
-
Crews help hikers trapped by flash floods
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
Boy rescued from flood waters in Mesa Monday morning
-
Former football coach and principal of Hamilton High School may face new charges
More Stories
-
Historic Mining Camp restaurant in Apache Junction…Jul 25, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after house…Jul 25, 2017, 5:58 a.m.
-
Family approved to adopt baby due in September gets…Jul 24, 2017, 10:00 p.m.