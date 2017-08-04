High speed chase latest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land spout tornado spotted in Phoenix
-
New details about road rage shooting in Glendale
-
Breaking the seal: Is it fact or fiction?
-
Chopper over storm damage and downed trees
-
Boy gets fidget spinner surgically removed from his finger
-
Teens shot executive style outside Colorado Springs
-
Storm damage and cleanup from monsoon storm
-
Fort Worth mother found dead in Grand Canyon
-
Prescott aviation students gets surprise dream job offer
-
Phoenix Zoo damaged by monsoon storm
More Stories
-
9-year-old boy pens letter to NASA to apply for job…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
What we know: Thursday's Monsoon storm rocked the…Aug. 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Bonnie and Clyde from Maricopa Co. Animal Care have…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:35 p.m.