Fountain Hills vigil of solidarity at 7 pm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Page school district changing class schedules for the eclipse
-
You can watch solar eclipse next to experts at Lowell Observatory
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Arizona is closer to having the happiest place on earth
-
Fatal crash on I-17 northbound near Munds Park
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
40 gas station skimmers found this year in Arizona
-
Solar Eclipse: What is all the hype about
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
More Stories
-
Navy: 10 sailors missing after destroyer collides…Aug 20, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
They blacked out at a Mexico resort. They woke up to…Aug 17, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
US comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91Aug 20, 2017, 11:17 a.m.