BUNA - A Silsbee family has added a new member to their family, a puppy named Rari.

On Sunday, they were leaving service at the United Pentecostal Church of Buna when they saw the puppy outside in the parking lot.

"After church the boys were having a fit about taking him home and he didn't have a collar and he was hungry so we took him home." said Lauren McKinzy.

The grandmother of seven lives at home with five of her grandchildren including six dogs.

McKinzy told 12News she had no idea the puppy was left inside a mailbox at the Buna Animal Hospital over the weekend.

"I just hate seeing a puppy hurt." she said.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the man who left the puppy in the mailbox.

The staff at the Buna Animal Hospital arrived to find a puppy that had been left inside their mailbox over the weekend according to Dr. Foster the hospital.

"It takes a special kind of stupid to lock a puppy in my mailbox with no food or water on a weekend," was posted on the hospital's Facebook page Monday morning.

A man driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen in a security video making the "delivery" at about 12:30 pm on Saturday according to Foster.

The puppy, who has been adopted, was left without food and water in the mail for more than 36 hours.

If you have information call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417.

