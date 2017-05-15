Employment is key for those recovering from addiction and overdose

File photo. (Photo: Jeng_Niamwhan, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A record number of heroin- and opioid-related deaths in the St. Louis region last year took more than 700 lives, but what you don't usually hear about are the thousands of people in the area in recovery.

As it turns out, one of the signs of successful, long-term recovery is long-term employment.

Brandon Costerison of the St. Louis-area NCADA said there are hundreds of people who are convicted criminals or were addicted to drugs who are now in recovery. He said many of them are willing to work hard for an honest wage.

Costerison said it can even help people in recovery prevent a relapse and feel self-sufficient and accomplished.

If you are in recovery and need help finding employment Costerision you can reach out to Better Family Life, United Way or the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery.

