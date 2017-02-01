Dog with incurable cancer continues bucket list: running bases at Cubs' park, police K9 training

Rocko at Phoenix Police K9 training center. (Photo: Stacey Davis/12 News)

PHOENIX - Rocko continues to check off his bucket list.

Rocko was diagnosed with incurable cancer. The Maricopa Animal Care and Control created a bucket list that he is now fulfilling. He checked off two more things on his bucket list.

Rocko, 8, has had several homes. His first-known owners moved, and couldn't take him with them. His second owner discovered he was sick and couldn’t afford to care for him.

Monday, Rocko went to Mesa and did what any die hard Cubs fan only dreams on doing, run the bases at the Chicago Cubs spring training ballpark.

His bucket list didn't stop there. On Tuesday, he visited the Phoenix Police K9 training centers. He was able to go through some of the training equipment and was named an honorary Phoenix Police K9 officer! After visiting with the K9 handlers, he was given a K9 officer patch to take home.

Rocko has already ridden in a Mesa fire truck and earned an honorary canine degree from Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Rocko's next adventure is anyones guess but we're looking forward to wherever it takes him.

