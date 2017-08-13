AZ Film Office bringing big name movies to AZ

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police need your help in identifying these credit card skimmer suspects
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Local moms go viral for video parody
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
The solar eclipse from Arizona
-
Take a virtual hike
-
New laws go into effect in Arizona
-
Important Cardinals gameday info
-
Big bill for short ambulance ride
More Stories
-
Amazon recalls eclipse glasses; U.S. sellers stunned…Aug 12, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
1 dead, 19 injured as car hits crowd at rally in…Aug 12, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
4 Cardinals who need to step up in preseason game…Aug 12, 2017, 6:11 p.m.