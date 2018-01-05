Yuma toddler dies during dentist visit

Zion Gastelum. (Photo: Courtesy of the Gastelum family)

A family in Yuma is confused and devastated after a routine dental visit ended in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The family of Zion Gastelum told 12 News the boy died after a visit to the dentist’s office back in December. Exactly what happened is unclear but we do know the boy suffered a “medical emergency” while at the Kool Smiles in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department confirmed paramedics responded to an emergency at the dental office but could not provide any other details. The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The death, while shocking, may be more common than you think. NBC News uncovered 50 cases going back to 2010 where children died or suffered a life-altering emergency while at the dentist's office.

“There are certainly more risks treating children,” said Dr. Sara Bukhari.

Despite the risks, children are often given narcotics and sedated during procedures.

“Almost 90 percent of the time it is an airway emergency -- that’s why the child stops breathing,” said Dr. Bukhari.

There is no rule of guideline about sedating a child for a dental procedure but Bukhari does not sedate any child until the age of 3.

In some cases involving kids, it appears the dentist or orthopedic surgeon were not equipped to handle the medical emergency when it occurred. Bukhari suggests parents ask questions about CPR training and office procedures in place in case of an emergency.

