YCSO: Domestic violence suspect claiming to have explosive device arrested

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested a domestic violence suspect Saturday afternoon after he attempted to hide in a river bed and claimed he was carrying an explosive in his pants pocket.

According to YCSO, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident Saturday around 8 a.m. and learned 54-year-old Scott Albert Wayne was roaming around town, possibly armed.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted Wayne in a river bed near Tara Springs Road around 2 p.m. When deputies approached Wayne, he said he had an explosive device, YCSO said. The bomb squad, along with U.S. Marshalls and YCSO SWAT team, was called on the scene.

Wayne was eventually arrested around 5 p.m. and the bomb squad was able to render to the apparent explosive device safe, YCSO said.

Deputies located a firearm Wayne hid in the river bed, which YCSO suspect is connected to the original domestic violence incident.

Additionally, there was a small brush fire in the area that Daisy Mountain Fire Department extinguished. YCSO said Wayne may have started the fire.

YCSO said the victim in the domestic violence incident is safe.

The investigation is ongoing, YCSO said.

