YCSO, Chino Valley police shoot armed domestic violence suspect

The scene of a police shooting in Chino Valley July 21, 2017. (Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Chino Valley police were involved in a suspect's shooting in Chino Valley, YCSO officials said Friday.

According to YCSO, police were searching for an armed man suspected of attacking his wife.

They came across the 70-year-old suspect in a blue older model van in a parking lot near Highway 89 and Road 3 North around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The man "confronted the deputies and officers with a firearm," according to a YCSO release, and was shot.

No officers were injured in the exchange. The suspect was taken to Prescott and later Phoenix for treatment. YCSO's release said it would update the public on his condition when possible.

It's not clear whether both sheriff's deputies and police officers opened fire on the suspect; the release only said they were both "involved."

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Authorities have not released the officers' or suspect's identities.

© 2017 KPNX-TV