Yavapai County sheriff: Thousands of dollars in copper wire stolen

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in one Arizona county say they are investigating a rash of copper wire thefts.

Yavapai County deputies say they've been notified of several thefts in recent months and they're asking the public to help watch for suspicious activity in the late night or early morning hours along major roadways.

Most recently, deputies were dispatched to a spot along Interstate 17 after state transportation workers noticed the lights over the on-ramp were not working.

It was discovered that copper wire had been pulled from the power box and junction boxes that feed the street lamps in the area. In all, more than 1,700 feet of wire was missing, and authorities believe the losses total nearly $30,000.

The theft of copper wire from junction boxes that control street lamps in Prescott Valley and Seligman also have been reported since September.

