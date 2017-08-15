Wrong-way crash closed SB I-17 near Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Interstate 17 southbound was closed after a crash north of Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to Arizona DPS, the wrong-way crash occurred at southbound I-17 near milepost 251 Tuesday morning.
Lanes reopened at Sunset Point Rest Area just before 7 a.m.
Four people were transported from the scene, two by helicopter and two by ambulance, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department. The conditions of those involved were not immediately known.
