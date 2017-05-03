'World's tallest house' in Prescott heads to auction

Aerial shot of the home. (Photo: Lyle Lundberg/Tourfactory)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - You know that home that was for sale in Prescott -- billed as the "world's tallest single-family home" -- it may have just dropped in price.

Standing at 124-feet tall, "Falcon Nest," which soars near Prescott's Thumb Butte, will sell at auction "at or above $750,000," according to a release from Concierge Auctions, the company the home will presumably sell through.

According to a release, the auction will be conducted through the company's mobile bidding app, "allowing prospective buyers to bid from anywhere in the world."

Designed by a Phoenix architect and built in 1994, the 6,200-square-foot, 10-story home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, glass ceilings, and views of Arizona's beauty that stretch for miles.

“This home is truly an architectural rarity,” said listing agent, Frank Aazami, in a release. “It exemplifies engineering excellence in an exceptional location. Looking out at the city lights and sunset from The Falcon will leave you awestruck.”

