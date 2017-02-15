Wondering what an ESA is? AZ School Board Association hosts informational webinar

(Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX - There are bills to expand Arizona's empowerment scholarship account, or ESA, program in both the House and Senate.

Wednesday morning, the Arizona School Boards Association is going to hold a webinar that anyone can attend. The association says the webinar will explain to parents how ESAs actually work.

The association clams it will debunk the myth that ESAs save the state money and provide school choice for parents. The webinar is said to provide a breakdown of the ESA cost compared to each school district's cost by school district.

Supporters say this is about school choice and will offer a huge tax savings. But 12 News political reporter Brahm Resnik crunched the numbers.

Sen. Debbie Lesko pointed out schools get about $9,500 per pupil in local, state and federal money. The ESA vouchers cost the state $5,200 per child. So, Lesko claims a $4,300 savings.

But, when 12 News went to verify that, we found Lesko's bill affects only state tax dollars and she can't control federal or local money.

The real bottom line on ESAs is that Arizona public schools get about $4,200 per pupil in state aid. Vouchers cost the state $5,200 per child. So, ESA's could cost Arizona an additional $1,000 to send a child to private or religious school.

The movement toward school choice has been a nationwide topic since Betsy Devos was confirmed as U.S. education secretary. Devos is a chief advocate for school choice.

Meanwhile, the president of the Arizona Education Association believes the expansion of ESAs is simply an attempt to privatize education. And now, no one really knows if there is enough support to get this legislation to advance.

Wednesday's school board association webinar begins at 11 a.m. To register, visit the event page on the ASBA site.

